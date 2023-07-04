Life's a Pitch TV Social Media Channels Launched
Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 10:26
Life’s a Pitch TV, the new YouTube podcast featuring Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Mark Murphy MBE and TWTD’s Phil Ham, has launched its social media accounts.
Life’s a Pitch TV, which will debut on Thursday 20th July, can be found on Twitter via @lifesapitchtv, while the show is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LifesaPitchTV.
Follow both for news of upcoming shows - with the first star guest to be announced soon - and to send questions to the regulars or guests.
In order to help the new show grow and develop, please subscribe to the Life’s a Pitch TV YouTube channel, which can be found here.
