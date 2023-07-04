Town to Face Luton in Friendly at Colchester
Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 11:08
Town will play Premier League new boys Luton Town at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday 25th July (KO 7.30pm).
Both Portman Road and Kenilworth Road are undergoing major work over the summer, hence the two clubs arranging the game for a neutral venue.
Tickets will be £10 for adults and £5 for 65s-plus and under-16s with details to be announced.
A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]