Town to Face Luton in Friendly at Colchester

Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 11:08 Town will play Premier League new boys Luton Town at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday 25th July (KO 7.30pm). Both Portman Road and Kenilworth Road are undergoing major work over the summer, hence the two clubs arranging the game for a neutral venue. Tickets will be £10 for adults and £5 for 65s-plus and under-16s with details to be announced. A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

ArnieM added 11:10 - Jul 4

Oh this could be an interesting marker for our lads couldn’t it. Suspect we’ll fill the stadium . COYBs 👍 4

the_toff added 11:11 - Jul 4

Always wondered what that stadium would look like with people in it 3

dawoolah added 11:16 - Jul 4

Friendly ? Colchester ? Hahaha 0

DocMartyn added 11:20 - Jul 4

This is good, I was a bit worried that our pre-season looked a little light in terms of challenge.... This will be a good test. 1

ringwoodblue added 11:29 - Jul 4

As a team that got promotion from the Championship last season this will be a good indication of where we are. We more than held our own in the two matches against Burnley last season so we should give Luton a good game. 2

Help added 11:44 - Jul 4

So one champ team in Preston and one prem team in Luton. What is col u capacity it could be a sell out for them. 0

the_toff added 11:45 - Jul 4

It's a good to play Luton and Preston, the teams that finished 3rd and 12th last season. It'll be good for the coaches to see these teams up close and get a feel for how equipped we are for the level. 1

