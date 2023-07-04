Keogh Rejoins Wycombe

Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 14:22 Released Blues central defender Richard Keogh has rejoined former loan side Wycombe Wanderers. Keogh, 36, left Portman Road at the end of the season after one year back with the Blues having previously been an academy schoolboy at the club. The former Republic of Ireland international returns to Adams Park where he spent a month on loan towards the end of 2005. Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield, another Playford Road alumnus, is pleased to have added the much-travelled defender to his squad. “Richard’s someone I’ve known for nearly 20 years and he’s had a fantastic career at a higher level, as well as playing in a European Championship for Ireland,” he told the Chairboys official website. “He’s a real leader and exactly the type of character you want in your changing room, alongside his undoubted ability on the pitch. “I know how highly regarded he was at Ipswich last season, even when he wasn’t in the team, because of the help and guidance he was able to give to his team-mates. “He’s still got that hunger to extend his career and to achieve more success, and I think it’s a really important signing for us to make, giving us another strong option at the back, with more signings to come in the near future.” Keogh made 11 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues during 2022/23 without scoring.



Photo: Matchday Images



Barty added 14:28 - Jul 4

A great influence last season and I wish Richard all the best at WW. 6

Perublue added 14:33 - Jul 4

Would be overjoyed to see him back here in ANY role they could find, but clearly wants to keep playing and after that he’s going to be managing or at the very least assistant,,, good luck 4

