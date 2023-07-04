Academy Keeper Cullum Joins Skuse's Bury On Loan

Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 14:46 Academy keeper Danny Cullum has joined Cole Skuse’s Bury Town on loan for the 2023/24 season. The 17-year-old (pictured above with Emmanuel Okunowo and Steven Turner following the U18s' PDL Cup win in April 2022), who has been with the Blues since he was eight, spent time on loan at Brantham Athletic last season and now steps up to the Isthmian League North Division. “I would like to welcome Danny to the club and thank Ipswich Town for trusting us with one of their highly rated players,” former Blues midfielder Skuse, who started his management career this summer, told the West Suffolk club’s official website. “Danny will gain valuable experience with us this season as well as continuing to train and play with Ipswich. “I know he is looking forward to stepping up to a higher level of football with us and I am sure he will be a key part of the team for what we hope is a successful season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



