Released Curtis On Trial at Chesterfield

Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 19:16

Released U21s forward Harley Curtis is on trial with National League Chesterfield, TWTD understands.

Curtis, who was one of a number of development squad players let go in May, is expected to play a part in the Spireites first friendly of pre-season at Matlock Town this evening.

The 20-year-old, who was on loan at Braintree Town during the latter stages of last season, played for Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer’s Blues U21s side.

Curtis will also be familiar to manager Paul Cook and Gary Roberts, another Spireites coach, from their stint at Portman Road.

If he impresses enough to win a deal, Curtis will join former teammates Armando Dobra and Bailey Clements at the Technique Stadium.





Photo: TWTD