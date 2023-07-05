Stewart: Town Have Been Great

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 10:05

Blues legend Marcus Stewart has praised the club for the way in which they have helped the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity backed by the former striker.

Having already raised funds by selling his famous gloves last year, Town are now giving £2 from every home shirt sold during July, Stewart having announced his MND diagnosis in September last year.

On Monday, the club revealed that they had already raised £11,000 with the new kits having become the fastest selling in the Blues’ history.

“I don’t think the club have sold that many new kits on the first day ever,” Stewart told the PA news agency.

“Ipswich have been great. We haven’t approached them about getting these things to happen, it is them who have come up with the ideas.

“They have been very proactive in helping out the charity in a big way and it all creates awareness as well.”

Stewart isn’t the only former professional sportsman raising cash and awareness of the condition. Former England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow also has the disease and his one-time teammate and friend Kevin Sinfield has taken part in a number of events over the last three years, including running seven marathons in seven days.

Town's fundraising has also been praised by former England women's captain Steph Houghton, whose husband, former Liverpool and Bradford full-back Stephen, set up the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation following his own diagnosis in 2018.

Amazing support from @IpswichTown thank you 💙



For every home shirt sold, £2 donation will go @DarbyRimmerMND



More awareness to #attackMND 💪🏼 https://t.co/sWXSpVkM6d — Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) July 3, 2023

“I am lucky. At the moment, I still have got my voice, still have got my mobility,” Stewart, 50, added.

“I have a little bit of a profile, not as big as Kev and Rob, but I am there to be the voice of the people who haven’t got a profile, who haven’t got mobility and a voice because of the disease.

“As long as I am well and good – I am still exercising and able to work – I am going to do my best to get out there and be a voice for the other people while I can, like Kev and a lot of people are doing for MND, the silent ones who are doing their bit in their own time.”





Photo: ITFC

Monkey_Blue added 10:29 - Jul 5

We can talk about great teams, great players, great managers and trophies we’ve won but this is something that makes me as much if not more proud of my club than any of that. 8

itsonlyme added 10:32 - Jul 5

Any proof needed that we have our club back is there! A terrible disease suffered by so many. Let’s hope they find a cure in the foreseeable future, not just this disease but all horrible and devastating illnesses! Well done itfc- a proper run club! 3