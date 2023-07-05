MSC UK Extend Benchwear Sponsorship

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 11:26 Town have announced the extension of MSC UK’s sponsorship of their first-team training and benchwear and the girls’ Academy Elite Training Centre until the end of the 2025/26 season. MSC UK, Mediterranean Shipping Company (UK) Ltd, the UK’s largest container shipping line, began their sponsorship last summer. “After a terrific season supporting the club, we are excited to be extending our partnership that will see the MSC UK logo continue to adorn the men’s training and bench wear, and the jerseys of the ITFC Girls’ Academy Elite Training Centre across all age groups,” Dan Everitt MSC UK’s managing director told the club site. “Working together over this past season has highlighted the fact both ITFC and MSC UK share the same passion for community and a sense of belonging, which we hope to continue through our partnership for many more seasons to come.” Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with MSC UK, a well-established local organisation who share many of the same values we hold. We very much look forward to having them by our side as we embark on a new season in the Championship.”

Photo: TWTD



