Tickets Still Available For Maidenhead Friendly at Needham

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 11:45 Tickets are still available for Friday evening’s first-team friendly against Maidenhead United at Needham Market’s Bloomfields (KO 7.45pm). Having given his team 30 minutes each at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna again plans to field a different team in each half against the National League side, but all getting 45 minutes. “Maidenhead next Friday night and all being well with the training week this week, we’ll have 22 players fit and ready to go and we’ll share the minutes across the 90 and will look to build up progressively as the pre-season goes on,” he said following the 6-0 victory over the Seasiders. Maidenhead, who are managed by former West Ham and England midfielder Alan Devonshire, finished 20th in the fifth tier last season. Following the game at Bloomfields, the squad will be off to Austria for their week-long training camp. “Really looking forward to that,” McKenna added. “The first time the club will have travelled away for a few years. The first time for me going out of the country with this group. FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTY ⚽️



Bloomfields will be the venue as Championship side Ipswich Town face Maidenhead United this Friday kick off 7:45pm



For more information and how to get tickets head to the website 👇 https://t.co/4dmrV52jmo#NeedhamMarketFC #ITFC pic.twitter.com/B15E5CEbuV — Needham Market F.C. (@needhammktfc) July 4, 2023 “We’re looking forward to that, it should be a really good training week and we’ll finish it off with a couple of fixtures that the club will confirm in due course and that will be a good week for us.” Town are due to play a training ground game against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava on the morning of Saturday 15th July and then Flyeralarm Admira Wacker at their motion_invest Arena in the afternoon.

