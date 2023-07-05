Open Day Date Set

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 15:21

Town have announced that this year’s Open Day will take place on Wednesday 2nd August with an 11am start.

The annual event has attracted up to 8,000 fans in the past and will see manager Kieran McKenna and his squad take part in a signing session along with the women’s team.

In addition, there will be exhibitors including Empire Cinemas, the Ipswich Cardinals and Suffolk Constabulary on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand where there will also be food and drink available.

In order to gauge the size of the attendance, fans attending are asked to register on the club’s ticketing website.

Full details and a programme of events will be published closer to the date of the event.





Photo: Matchday Images