Director of Sales Richardson Leaving Town

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 15:34 Town’s long-serving director of sales, Rosie Richardson, is leaving the club at the end of this week, the Blues have announced. Richardson, pictured above with CEO Mark Ashton, joined Town in 2000 as a sales executive and was appointed to her current role in 2013. Perhaps her most profile achievement while with the Blues was Ed Sheeran's sponsorship, while she also played a key role in the TikTok event the Framlingham-based pop star staged at Portman Road in 2021. “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Rosie for the incredible support and commitment given throughout her time here,” Ashton told the official website. “She departs as a genuine friend of the club and we look forward to welcoming her at Portman Road over the coming years, the same way she has welcomed and looked after corporate partners and guests throughout her tenure. We wish her all the best on her next journey.” Richardson, who will be spending much of the summer travelling abroad, added: “It has been an honour to have worked and represented this great club for so many years. “I have had the privilege of meeting and working with so many wonderful people, from colleagues, managers, chairmen, players, and former players, and I have established excellent relationships across the business sector and supporter community. The club will always have a special place in my heart.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments