Town Recruit New Head of Athletic Performance From Spurs

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 16:11 Town have recruited Matt Allen from Tottenham Hotspur to take the role of head of athletic performance, effectively taking over from Andy Costin, who recently left his position as head of sports science and insights. Allen, who will work under head of performance Andy Rolls, began work at the club last week and was with the squad for the opening pre-season friendly at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday. “The chance to come in and help the club ahead of what we know will be a demanding Championship season is one I couldn’t turn down,” Allen told the club site. “I worked with Kieran McKenna seven or eight years ago at Tottenham and we have kept in contact ever since. “He is extremely diligent in everything he does and his level of detail is unmatched. So the chance to come in and help him and supplement the group was something I am really excited by. “I used to live in the area a good few years ago, so I know how big the club is and what it means to everyone here. “I know the quality and high standards expected here and when this opportunity was presented to me it was one I couldn’t say no to.” Manager McKenna added: “Matt’s a top-level practitioner with more than a decade’s experience at Tottenham Hotspur, working with different managers and in a really strong academy regime, which he was heading up. “He is excellent from a sports science and preparation point of view but he’s also a really good person who fits in with the values of our club and within our staff group. “He is a really good fit for us, we’re delighted to have him with us and he will improve our work here day-to-day.” UKSCA-accredited strength and conditioning coach Allen had been with Spurs for 13 years and a half years, initially as a sports science intern and then working as head of academy physical development from July 2010, and from July 2021 also as the women’s head of performance. Prior to that, Allen, who was with Norwich City as a schoolboy midfielder, had had a spell at Nottingham Forest as an intern having studied at Nottingham University. Last year, Allen spoke to the Pacey Performance Podcast about his career and developing young Premier League talent.

Photo: TWTD



