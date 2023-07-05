El Mizouni Returns to Orient On Loan

Wednesday, 5th Jul 2023 18:49 Midfielder Idris El Mizouni has rejoined Leyton Orient on loan for the 2023/24 season. As previously reported, a number of clubs in League One, including Derby, Wycombe and Charlton as well as the O’s, and some in the Championship, among them Watford and Plymouth, were keen on the Tunisia international. Speaking on Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna said El Mizouni had spoken to a number of sides and was considering where he would spend the season. And, having spent a very successful spell at Brisbane Road last season, in which he helped the O’s to the League Two title, was named Players’ and Manager’s Player of the Year and included in the EFL League Two Team of the Season, the Paris-born schemer has opted to return for a second campaign. “Last season was an unbelievable season. I know the Gaffer and I know the players, it was an easy decision for me to come back,” El Mizouni told the O’s club site. “I trust the gaffer [Richie Wellens] and he trusts me, he is a big part of why I came back here. The success we had last season makes us more hungry this year. We want to play higher again and again. We can't wait for a season in League One. “I had [Darren] Pratley next to me last season and the gaffer was a centre-mid, so I've taken a lot of information from those two and I think that I improved a lot last season. “League One will be harder this season, with bigger teams and bigger crowds, but there will be more teams trying to play football, which is when I think we played best last season.” Town have an option to recall El Mizouni, who has had previous loan spells at Cambridge United (twice) and Grimsby, in January.

Photo: Action Images



Nomore4 added 18:55 - Jul 5

Good move all round 1

