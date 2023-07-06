Town Confirm Austria Fixtures
Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 09:11
Town have confirmed the two friendlies at the end of their Austria training camp next week as well as revealing that there will be another European trip before the new season gets under way.
As previously reported, the first match in Austria is a training ground match against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava at 11am CEST (10am BST).
The Blues then face Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at 5pm CEST (4pm BST).
The second game is open to supporters with tickets available from the Gäste Tickets office at £10 for adults and £5 for under-14s.
Town will also play a further still-to-be-confirmed European match ahead of the new campaign, almost certainly on the weekend of July 29th.
Speaking about the week-long Austria training camp on Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Really looking forward to that. The first time the club will have travelled away for a few years. The first time for me going out of the country with this group.
“We’re looking forward to that, it should be a really good training week and we’ll finish it off with a couple of fixtures that the club will confirm in due course and that will be a good week for us.”
A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
