Town Confirm Austria Fixtures

Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 09:11 Town have confirmed the two friendlies at the end of their Austria training camp next week as well as revealing that there will be another European trip before the new season gets under way. As previously reported, the first match in Austria is a training ground match against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava at 11am CEST (10am BST). The Blues then face Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at 5pm CEST (4pm BST). The second game is open to supporters with tickets available from the Gäste Tickets office at £10 for adults and £5 for under-14s. Town will also play a further still-to-be-confirmed European match ahead of the new campaign, almost certainly on the weekend of July 29th. Speaking about the week-long Austria training camp on Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Really looking forward to that. The first time the club will have travelled away for a few years. The first time for me going out of the country with this group. “We’re looking forward to that, it should be a really good training week and we’ll finish it off with a couple of fixtures that the club will confirm in due course and that will be a good week for us.” A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

BrettenhamBlue added 09:14 - Jul 6

Like the light blue training kit they've got on in the other pic. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 09:16 - Jul 6

thought we may have signed another player or two prior to these matches, but confident things will be in place well before new season COYB . 0

Europablue added 09:23 - Jul 6

Inter Milan? 0

BrettenhamBlue added 09:25 - Jul 6

Or Lazio Europablue? 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 09:27 - Jul 6

Anyone else getting excited for the new season. Cannot wait 1

Europablue added 09:30 - Jul 6

dirtydingusmagee I think we'd all like to get all the new recruits in early, but a lot of players coming from either Premier League or relegated clubs in the Championship have lots of issues to deal with before they can make decisions on players. A few clubs have been sorting out their managers and for most other clubs, outgoings are dependent on signings. For us too pre-season is a chance to evaluate fringe players and youth players.

Things will fall into place eventually and I have every confidence in KM and MA to get their men eventually. 0

Europablue added 09:32 - Jul 6

BrettenhamBlue Is it Lazio who owe us the friendly? I can't remember. I had Inter Milan in mind for some reason.

Next preseason we will have that match at home and Ed Sheeran will do a half time concert! 0

