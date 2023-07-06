Later Kick-Off For Stevenage Friendly
Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 12:05
Town’s pre-season friendly at Stevenage on Saturday 22nd July will now kick-off at 3.30pm rather than 3pm as previously planned.
The Blues are also in action at Cambridge United the same afternoon, kick-off midday, and the initial scheduling meant it would be difficult for fans to make both matches.
A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]