Later Kick-Off For Stevenage Friendly
Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 12:05

Town’s pre-season friendly at Stevenage on Saturday 22nd July will now kick-off at 3.30pm rather than 3pm as previously planned.

The Blues are also in action at Cambridge United the same afternoon, kick-off midday, and the initial scheduling meant it would be difficult for fans to make both matches.

A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.


