Youngster Curtis Signs Pro Deal
Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 16:46
Academy defender Henry Curtis has signed a professional deal with Town, TWTD understands.
Curtis joined the Blues’ youth set-up from the South London-based Kinetic Foundation in January following a trial and has now penned pro terms.
An image of the youngster posing for a photo with family in front of the tunnel has been doing the rounds on social media, leading to speculation the club might be about to make a new first-team signing.
Photo: Matchday Images
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today's club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
