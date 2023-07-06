Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Youngster Curtis Signs Pro Deal
Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 16:46

Academy defender Henry Curtis has signed a professional deal with Town, TWTD understands.

Curtis joined the Blues’ youth set-up from the South London-based Kinetic Foundation in January following a trial and has now penned pro terms.

An image of the youngster posing for a photo with family in front of the tunnel has been doing the rounds on social media, leading to speculation the club might be about to make a new first-team signing.


Photo: Matchday Images



FrimleyBlue added 16:48 - Jul 6
Can we start to get ready for the championship......
1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:02 - Jul 6
Nice to see the new pitch, it looks a bit like Rooneys head after the hair transplant.
0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:03 - Jul 6
And congratulations Henry.
1


