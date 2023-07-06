Youngster Curtis Signs Pro Deal

Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 16:46 Academy defender Henry Curtis has signed a professional deal with Town, TWTD understands. Curtis joined the Blues’ youth set-up from the South London-based Kinetic Foundation in January following a trial and has now penned pro terms. An image of the youngster posing for a photo with family in front of the tunnel has been doing the rounds on social media, leading to speculation the club might be about to make a new first-team signing.

Photo: Matchday Images



FrimleyBlue added 16:48 - Jul 6

Can we start to get ready for the championship...... 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:02 - Jul 6

Nice to see the new pitch, it looks a bit like Rooneys head after the hair transplant. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:03 - Jul 6

And congratulations Henry. 1

