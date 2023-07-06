Town Launch Official Podcast

Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 17:23

Town have launched The Official Ipswich Town Podcast with CEO Mark Ashton, manager Kieran McKenna, skipper Sam Morsy and new signing Jack Taylor featuring in the first episode.

The podcast, which will appear fortnightly, is hosted by Aaron Paul, a BBC 5 Live presenter.

The launch is one element of a busy summer regarding the club's media with a new website already rolled out and TownTV set to be unveiled in the weeks to come.





Photo: Matchday Images