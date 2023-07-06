Simms Close to Coventry Move

Thursday, 6th Jul 2023 20:16 Blues target Ellis Simms is close to joining Coventry City from Everton, according to widespread reports. The 22-year-old was understood to be interesting a number of Championship clubs, including the Blues, former loan club Sunderland, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Swansea and Stoke City. However, a number of sources are reporting that the Sky Blues, who are expected to lose forward Viktor Gyokeres in a £20 million deal to Sporting Lisbon, are close to completing a deal to sign Simms. Talks are said to be ongoing with the deal expected to be done by the weekend. Oldham-born Simms, who has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park, is reported to have missed the start of pre-season training with the Toffeemen today. Simms joined Everton at 16 having spent time with Blackburn and Manchester City as a schoolboy. The striker was loaned to Blackpool in January 2021, then a year later moved to Hearts in Scotland for the second half of the following season. Simms signed for Sunderland on loan last season and made 14 starts and three sub appearances, scoring seven times, before being recalled at the turn of the year. For Everton, Simms has made three starts and nine sub appearances - all in the Premier League - scoring once, in March’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. A new number nine - or perhaps two - is likely to be well up Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s summer wishlist with loanee George Hirst having returned to his parent club Leicester at the end of the season.

Photo: Action Images



boroughblue added 20:19 - Jul 6

Meh, never mind, next one then.



Sure Ashton is ready to smother someone better with cooking oil anyway 0

baldman added 20:22 - Jul 6

Always liked Yates of Blackpool that might be worth a look 0

joyousblue added 20:26 - Jul 6

No disrepect but when supporters say i like the look of him or him in truth probably never seen him play except for two minte slots on the tv lol

1

WeWereZombies added 20:26 - Jul 6

Disappointing news if the rumours prove true. 0

Len_Brennan added 20:32 - Jul 6

I'm ok with us not getting Simms; of those we've been credibly linked with, would far prefer Hirst or Yates, & then Surridge as the second striker. For how we play & with the importance of our main #9 linking with those behind/around him, I would be happier with Colby Bishop than I would be with Simms.

Still, McKenna must like him & he has a few Championship goals to his name, so he'll probably do well enough at Coventry; just not a £5m-£6m value player for me though. 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:33 - Jul 6

When the talk got to £7 million to £10 million I thought he not coming here.



I could see Town going to £4 million.



Right next one, I wonder if we are trying for Hurst. 1

Europablue added 20:35 - Jul 6

When you have 20 million burning a hole in your pocket 7 doesn't seem like such a big number. For us, it always felt like we moved on to the next target when he wasn't available for a reasonable fee. 0

baldman added 20:42 - Jul 6

Joyousblue I've seen him play about 20 times as do a lot of work in Blackpool and seen a lot of there home games he has a good first touch good in the air surprisingly quick of the mark and always puts in a good shift 0

