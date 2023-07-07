Ashton: We're Working On More Signings But the Transfer Market's a Little Slow
Friday, 7th Jul 2023 11:05
CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues are working on making further additions to the squad despite the market currently being slow, Jack Taylor having become the first signing of the summer when he joined for an initial £1.5 million from Peterborough United a fortnight ago.
The signing of midfielder Taylor came as little surprise, the Blues having chased the 25-year-old since last summer.
“We’ve looked at Jack for, I think it’s well-documented, probably three windows now,” Ashton told the new Official Ipswich Town Podcast.
“It was a tough deal to do, a tough negotiation, I would have expected nothing else, but we got our man, we’re delighted he’s here and I think he’ll bring something else to us.
“He’ll bring more competition for places and he’s a good footballer that we’ve wanted for a while.
“But we need to bring some more in, we’re working on that now. The transfer market’s a little bit dry, it’s a little bit slow when you’re looking at what all the other clubs have done.
“We’re very specific on what we want. Kieran’s very specific on the type of player that he wants, so we’re working through that consistently and you’ll be seeing more faces come in the door, I’m sure.”
Taylor says he expected to join the Blues in the winter window: “It was no secret, was it? I was linked for the last two windows and, to be honest, I thought I was coming in January.
“I wanted to come in January, so I’m obviously delighted. And it played a massive part, knowing that the manager and the club really wanted me to come.”
