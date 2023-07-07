Town to Face Bundesliga Sides On Second Austria Trip
Friday, 7th Jul 2023 12:36
Town will take on Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen in a second pre-season trip to Austria on Friday 28th July.
The Blues are taking part in the Innsbruck Cup and will play two 60-minute matches at the Tivoli Stadion with both games shown live on TownTV with the club providing dedicated commentary and pitchside presentation.
Town take on Leipzig, who were third in last year’s Bundesliga, at 2.30pm CEST (1.30pm BST) and the Werder Bremen, who finished 13th last season, at 5pm CEST (4pm BST) with the two German sides facing one another in between.
The Blues previously played at the Tivoli Stadion in the 1978/79 European Cup Winners’ Cup when they drew 1-1 with SW Innsbruck after extra-time to claim a 2-1 aggregate victory. The stadium currently has a capacity of 17,000 and hosted games during Euro 2008.
Town fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets in a dedicated section in the East Stand, priced at €19 for adults, €14 for concessions and €9 for under-14s via the Innsbruck Cup’s ticketing partner, Oeticket.
The Blues are off for their first trip to Austria on Sunday, a week-long camp following by two friendlies on Saturday 15th July, a behind-closed-doors game against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava in the morning and against Flyeralarm Admira Wacker in the afternoon.
A list of Town's pre-season matches can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
