Biggs and Quantrill Leave Tractor Girls as Barker Becomes First Summer Signing

Friday, 7th Jul 2023 17:14 Ipswich Town Women have lost two more of last season’s regular first-teamers, forward Maddie Biggs and keeper Sarah Quantrill, but have made their first addition of the summer, full-back Maisy Barker. Biggs, 20, leaves the club after four years, while Quantrill, 32, is stepping away from football to focus on her career away from football. Biggs made a total of 67 appearances for Town, scoring 20 times, while Quantrill, winner of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division’s Golden Glove for the last two seasons, kept 39 clean sheets in 60 appearances for the club. The Blues had already lost Anna Grey, Abbie Lafayette and Sarah Brasero-Carreira this summer. Brasero-Carreira has joined Grey in moving to Lewes. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Barker has become the club’s first signing of the close season from the Hammers. The full-back, who has signed a one-year deal, began her career at Middlesex RTC, before joining Oxford United, before moving to Chelsea and then West Ham. Following a succession of injuries in the 2022/23, Barker, who has been capped by England from U15 level up to U19, spent time on loan with Hashtag United. Barker will make her first appearance in a Town shirt in Sunday’s opening pre-season friendly at AFC Sudbury. pic.twitter.com/AuZtQCrxm9 — Maddie Biggs (@maddiebiggs06) July 7, 2023 🎥 Hear from new signing Maisy Barker for the first time since arriving at Ipswich Town.#itfc pic.twitter.com/KEPPfBkaEd — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) July 7, 2023

Photos: Ross Halls



runningout added 17:59 - Jul 7

Good luck to all on their way. Times are changing 0

