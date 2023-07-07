Broadhead, Burns and Burgess in First-Half Starting XI

Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Cameron Burgess are among those starting the first half of this evening’s friendly against Maidenhead United at Needham Market.

Broadhead started training on Monday having been given additional time off having been away with Wales, while Burns and Burgess missed the 6-0 win at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday having had groin and ankle injuries over the summer.

Town boss Kieran McKenna plans to field a different side in each half of the full 90-minute game.

First-half team: Hladky, Clarke, Ball, Burgess, Leigh, Humphreys, Burns, Evans, Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson.





Photo: Matchday Images