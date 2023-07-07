Ipswich Town 0-0 Maidenhead United - Half-Time

Friday, 7th Jul 2023 20:42 Town’s friendly against National League Maidenhead at Needham Market remains 0-0 at half-time. Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Cameron Burgess were among those starting in the first half with the Blues fielding different teams in each half. Broadhead started training on Monday having been given additional time off having been away with Wales, while Burns and Burgess missed the 6-0 win at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday having had groin and ankle injuries over the summer. Vaclav Hladky was in goal with Harry Clarke at right-back, Greg Leigh on the left and Dominic Ball and Burgess the centre-halves. Lee Evans, who was skippering, was in the centre of midfield with Cameron Humphreys with Burns wide on the right and Conor Chaplin and Broadhead behind lone central striker Kayden Jackson. Town went close to going in front in the fourth minute and Jackson chased a ball in behind and shot across keeper Craig Ross, who saved and the ball was cleared away ahead of Burns as the Welshman looked to tap in the rebound. The Blues dominated as would be expected against the National League team and in the 10th minute Chaplin hit an effort from the edge of the area which deflected over after a deft nod down by Clarke. From the resultant corner, Burns shot over. Two minutes later, Chaplin tried an audacious effort from the edge of the centre circle which looped over the Magpies’ keeper, who was well beaten, but struck the post. On 21, Chaplin struck an effort from distance which deflected wide off a defender with Maidenhead providing determined, if limited, opposition. From the corner, Burns flicked a header across the face and wide. Five minutes later, Burgess looped a header well over from another Blues corner on the left. Just after the half hour, Clarke was on the receiving end of a challenge which was more aggressive than might have been expected in a friendly. Evans’s free-kick was overhit. Soon after the game, played in very warm evening conditions, was held up due to a Maidenhead injury and for a drinks break. In the 41st minute, Chaplin latched onto a Burgess ball over the top on the right of the box but his low shot was dragged across the area and the ball was cleared. The half-time whistle confirmed that the visitors from Berkshire had frustrated Town with few real chances created with Jackson’s early effort the best. The Blues had been a little ragged with one or two players showing that frustration in the latter stages against National League opposition who had sought to make it difficult for them throughout. First-half team: Hladky, Clarke, Ball, Burgess, Leigh, Humphreys, Burns, Evans (c), Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson.

Photo: Matchday Images



