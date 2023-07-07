Blues Close in On Manchester City Keeper

Friday, 7th Jul 2023 22:38

Town are working towards finalising the signing of keeper Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, TWTD understands.

Slicker was at this evening's friendly against Maidenhead United at Needham Market but the deal is not yet done.

The 20-year-old came through the City’s youth system and had a spell on loan at Rochdale last season but was recalled in January having made three cup appearances.

Capped by Scotland at U17, U18 and U21 level, Slicker has also featured for City’s U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Slicker, who wouldn't count towards the 25-man EFL squad, seems likely to be Town's number three keeper with Nick Hayes perhaps sent out on loan to gain first-team experience.





