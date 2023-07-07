McKenna: Camara and Baggott Set For Loans, Pigott in Discussions On Town Future

Friday, 7th Jul 2023 23:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Panutche Camara will go out on loan along with Elkan Baggott, while striker Joe Pigott is in discussions with the club regarding his future. Camara, Baggott and skipper Sam Morsy were absent from the Town teams at Needham Market, while Pigott hasn’t been involved with the squad in pre-season so far. Regarding Morsy’s absence, McKenna said: “We’re over 20 outfielders in terms of our training numbers. Samy Morsy’s trained really well, just wanted to look at other players in the game tonight, to be fair. “He’s played lots of football, he trained really well all week, so he had a good session at the training ground this morning and it gave us a chance to look at some of the other players.” Quizzed on Camara, who joined the club last summer from Plymouth for £500,000 but endured a frustrating season due to injury, McKenna said the Guinea-Bissau international is in talks about a loan move away from Town. “Panutche, we spoke to in the summer,” he said. “We think as a football club it’s going to be best for him to go on loan this season to get minutes having missed minutes last year, the first half of last season with injury but then in the second half of the season with other players coming in and doing really well. “He’s been training really well, is a top professional, is training really well but we have spoken to him earlier in the summer about going on loan this season, so he’s in communication, we’ve had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment. “And the same with Elkan Baggott. We think it’s going to be best for Elkan to get minutes on loan this season and Elkan is in agreement with that plan and we’ve had communication with different clubs, nothing very imminent, but that will hopefully get sorted in the next few weeks. “There’s interest from different levels for both. There’s nothing agreed, communication comes through the club, sometimes it comes through their representatives as well. So, we’ll look at each case at it comes.” Regarding Pigott, who has a year left on his Town contract having spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, he added: “Joe’s in discussion with the club. I’ve not been involved in those discussions. Joe’s in discussions with the club about the best way forward. “He’s had a season out on loan this year and he’s discussing with the club what’s going to be the best option for this year.” In terms of incomings, McKenna was keeping his cards close to his chest. “No, nothing very imminent, as far as I know in terms of anything coming in this weekend,” he said. “The club’s still working very, very hard. I think [CEO] Mark [Ashton] has spoken about it in terms of the market and I don’t have much to add on it really. “I’m focusing on the players here at the moment, we know that we want to strengthen and until that point I’ll work hard with the players that we have training with us at the moment.” Ashton said earlier this week that he felt it's a slow market and McKenna was asked whether patience might be virtue this summer. “I think that’s fair to say,” he reflected. “We have a strong squad, we have plenty of bodies, so we don’t need bodies in the door, we have a strong team and strong squad and we want to improve the squad and we want to improve the team. “Of course, those players aren’t always immediately available and the club have to do the work that their doing. “We just have to focus on what’s ahead. We have four weeks for the season to start and the players and the staff in the building need to focus and work every day to be ready for the first game and set ourselves up for a good season. “And as and when players come into the group or leave the group, that will happen when it happens and our focus is just on the next training session and the next game ahead of us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ITFC_Singapore added 23:16 - Jul 7

No great surprises there. Still hoping Baggott will be a decent prospect to come through in a year or two but remains to be seen. Piggott i always liked, but accept that ship has sailed. And Camara i think it's best for him to go and play somewhere. Can't see him getting ahead of the 'Big 4' of Morsy, Evans, Taylor and Mass and if there was a slot then hopefully Cam Humphreys will fill that. Naturally we haven't seen the best (Or anything at all really) of Pan, but from his tape he seemed an energy player who carried the ball well between the boxes (Albeit couldn't hit a cow's arse with a banjo when shooting), but we are well stocked with that kind of player and our ball carrying tends to be done in the wider positions. I wouldn't be surprised if we never see Pan in an Ipswich kit again and we sel him back to Plymouth. So smart all round i'd say. 0

runningout added 23:18 - Jul 7

whoever gets Camera on loan will be smiling 1

Gforce added 23:28 - Jul 7

I'd prefer us to keep Camara and send Ball out on loan instead.Different types of player I know,but Camara has far more quality. 2

Simonds92 added 23:32 - Jul 7

Ne wise to ensure there's a recall option in January. A gully fit Camara gives us something different and legs in the middle of the pitch could be crucial this season. 1

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 23:49 - Jul 7

Will never see Baggott in a town shirt again

Not bothered about Pigott was never going to work here

But Camara I'm abit disappointed about think he could do a job here

1

GiveusaWave added 23:53 - Jul 7

Agree Simonds92- a recall option for Camara is a must. Can understand the need to get him fit and playing, so think a loan deal is a wise move.



Getting him on loan would be a great bit of transfer business for the club he goes too.... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments