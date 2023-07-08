Town U21s in Friendly Action at Bury

Saturday, 8th Jul 2023 09:48 Town's U21s will face former Blue Cole Skuse’s Bury Town in a pre-season friendly at the newly renamed OCS Ram Meadow Stadium this afternoon (KO 2pm). The teams will be playing for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy for the third time. The trophy was named after Swallow (pictured above with former Supporters Club chairman Mark Ramsay), who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October last year, for his outstanding contribution to the two clubs, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, a steward and working in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus. So far, each club has won the trophy once on penalties with Town’s U21s coming out on top 5-3 from the spot following a 1-1 draw last summer. The match will be former Town midfielder Skuse’s first as a manager, the 37-year-old having taken charge of the West Suffolk club earlier in the summer after hanging up his boots having left Colchester United. Among those in the Bury side is likely to be young Town keeper Danny Cullum, who recently joined the West Suffolk side on loan. Fans can pay cash on the gate with prices £7 for adults, £4 for concessions and £ for under-16s. A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments