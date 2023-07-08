Tractor Girls Face AFC Sudbury in First Friendly

Saturday, 8th Jul 2023 16:40

Ipswich Town Women get their pre-season friendly programme under way on Sunday when they face AFC Sudbury at Playford Road (KO 11.30am).

The game will be in a 30-minute each way format, like the men’s first match at Felixstowe & Walton United last week, with a penalty shoot-out at the end.

New addition Maisy Barker (pictured above), whose signing from West Ham was confirmed yesterday, is set to make her first appearance in a Town shirt.

AFC Sudbury will play in the FA Women’s National League - a tier below the Tractor Girls - for the first time in the season ahead having won the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division in 2022/23.

A list of the Tractor Girls' pre-season friendlies can be found here.





Photo: ITFC