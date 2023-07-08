Town Confirm Signing of City's Slicker
Saturday, 8th Jul 2023 18:09
Town have confirmed the signing of keeper Cieran Slicker from Manchester City on a three-year deal.
TWTD revealed last night that the 20-year-old was close to completing a move to the Blues from the Premier League and European champions.
The Scotland U21 international was at last night’s 2-1 friendly victory over Maidenhead United at Needham Market’s Bloomfields.
“I’m buzzing to be here because this is a great opportunity for me at an amazing club,” Slicker told the club site.
“Saying goodbye to City is tough, because I have been there for 13 years, but this is definitely the right time for me.
“I have been speaking to Reg [Rene Gilmartin, Town’s head of goalkeeping] and I can’t wait to get started with him.
“He’s worked with goalkeepers I’ve played with previously and everyone has spoken very highly of him.
“The way Ipswich play was a big part of the reason I chose to come here, because it suits my style.
“Everyone I know who played in League One last season said Ipswich were the best team by a mile, so hearing that was great for me. In some ways it’s similar to the way City play so that is really big for me.
“Working with Ederson, Scott [Carson] and Zak [Steffen] at City has been a brilliant experience for me and working with Christian [Walton] is going to be the same.
“He was the best goalkeeper in the league last season and I want to learn as much as I can from him because he sets the standards I want to reach.”
Slicker, who will be familiar to Town’s U18s coach and former keeper Callum Tongue from his time coaching at City’s academy, had a spell on loan at Rochdale last season but was recalled in January having made three cup appearances.
Capped by Scotland at U17, U18 and U21 levels, Slicker has also featured for City’s U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.
As he is aged under 21, Slicker won't count towards the 25-man EFL squad, seems likely to be Town's number three keeper with Nick Hayes, 24, likely to be sent out on loan to gain first-team experience.
Photo: ITFC
