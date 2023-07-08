U21s Beat Bury to Retain Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy

Saturday, 8th Jul 2023 23:20 by James Ager Town's U21 side started their pre-season programme by winning the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy after defeating Bury Town 3-0 at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday afternoon, first-half goals from Nico Valentine, Tete Yengi, and Rio Morgan securing the win. Blues' keeper Danny Cullum, who has recently joined Bury on loan for the season, started in goal for the hosts while former Town youngsters Ollie Fenn and Ed Upson were also named in the home starting eleven. John McGreal and David Wright included Morgan and Ryan Carr - both of whom were on the first-team bench last night - and Yengi and Cameron Stewart, who have returned to the club following loan spells with Northampton and Crusaders last season respectively. It took Town just three minutes to open the scoring. Yengi burst into the box on the left side and squared the ball to on-rushing former Bury loanee Valentine, who found the net with a crisp first-time finish. At the other end, Woody Williamson had to be alert to help Ethan Mayhew's high cross over the far top corner of his goal, shortly before a Bury trialist curled an effort wide of the target. On 16 Yengi doubled the lead after his fine touch took recent Town signing Jakob Mazionis's through ball away from Fenn and allowed the striker to round Cullum and roll the ball into the empty net. Ryan Horne then fired over for the Isthmian League North Division side and then, following a short drinks break, the trialist striker dragged his effort just wide of the far post after getting the better of the Town backline. Morgan stung Cullum's palms from range just after the half-hour mark and then Carr blazed over from outside the box and Harry Barbrook could only divert a right-sided cross into the side-netting at the back post. A minute before the interval though, Morgan added a third with a snapshot from outside the area which had too much power for Cullum. Former Town midfielder Cole Skuse, who was taking charge of his first game as Bury manager, changed his whole outfield team at half-time while the Blues - playing in last season's red and black striped away kit - made seven changes with some of those who went off then re-appearing later in the half. Of note was the introduction of Henry Gray, the New Zealand U20 international goalkeeper, who was making his first appearance in a Town shirt following his summer move from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori. Yengi had the ball in the net again shortly after the restart but was flagged offside, before Cullum produced a fine save to spare Jed Wigley's blushes, after the defender sliced a cross towards his own goal on 73. Osman Foyo curled a shot just wide of the target soon after, before Valentine forced sub keeper Oliver Kellett Green into a smart save at his near post late on. It was a good workout for the young Blues who came up against a spirited and hard-working Bury side. Yengi posed a threat in attack with his physical presence and some clever runs, while Valentine and Morgan also caused plenty of issues for the home defence. Captain Fin Barbrook was presented with the trophy after the game by former Town players Alan Lee and Luke Chambers. The former Blues skipper and Tommy Smith watched the game, both having been team-mates of Skuse at Colchester United last season as well as at Portman Road. Town's U21s are off to Northern Ireland early next week and they are due to play a game against Newry City on Friday (8pm KO). Town: Williamson (Gray 46), Lavin (O'Neill 46), H Barbrook, Stewart, Mazionis (O'Connor 46), F Barbrook, Valentine (Foyo 46), Carr (Okunowo 46), Yengi, Morgan (Manly 46), Ayinde (Trialist 46). Att: 510.

Photos: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments