Former U18s Coach Darlow Joins Premier League Forest

Sunday, 9th Jul 2023 10:40 Former Town U18s coach Sam Darlow has joined Premier League Nottingham Forest as a professional development phase coach working with their U18s and U23s. Darlow left the club last month after almost five years at Playford Road having joined the Blues from Peterborough United in 2018 and has now taken up his new role with Forest’s category one academy set-up. Following Adem Atay’s departure last summer, Darlow, who had previously been in charge of the U16s, was lead coach of the U18s as they reached the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup in which they were unlucky to lose 4-2 after extra-time to West Ham having been reduced to 10 men in the first half. In March, Callum Tongue was appointed lead U18s coach with Darlow then the assistant to the former Manchester City academy coach. “My time at Ipswich Town has come to an end,” Darlow wrote on social media following his departure. “Throughout the journey I have met some great people, both staff and players, friends for life. It has been a pleasure and my honour to say I have worked at, firstly, such a historic football club with an incredible fanbase. “Secondly, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some very highly thought of names in the game, having the privilege of spending time talking to and learning from them. “Lastly, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all the staff and players past and present all the best for the future and hope our paths may cross again. “We didn’t do too bad, FA Youth Cup quarter final, NI SuperCup, PDL Cup U18s and U16s, plus a few in the first team and beyond. Here’s to the next chapter.”

Photo: TWTD



