Town Season Ticket Holders Complete 1,000-Mile Charity Run

Monday, 10th Jul 2023 14:51 North Stand season ticket holders Paul Saunders and Karen Doak have completed their mammoth 1,033-mile charity run from Land’s End to John O’Groats. The pair left Land’s End on June 3rd and ran 27 ultramarathons and four regular marathons before reaching John O’Groats on Friday, 31 days later. In total, they ascended 28,781 metres, more than three times the height of Mount Everest, and burnt 128,226 in calories, while producing 171,242 millilitres of sweat. Their 1,829,613 steps led to two missing toenails, one grade two hamstring strain, one tendonitis of the anterior tibialis, two worn out pairs of Hoka ATB trail shoes and more than £5,000 raised. They were running to raise funds for the The Seafarers' Charity, which provides vital funding to support seafarers in need, and Pulmonary Hypertension Association UK, which gives support and information to help people with the condition live better lives. Their JustGiving page is still open and can be found here.



Karen posted a daily update on her Facebook page with a few photos each day, while their progress over the course of the run can be tracked here.

