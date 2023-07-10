Broadhead: Great to Get Out There For the First Session

Monday, 10th Jul 2023 17:16

Forward Nathan Broadhead was pleased to get Town’s pre-season training camp in Austria under way this morning but knows it’s going to be a week of hard work.

The squad flew out to Austria yesterday and were out on the training field this morning in 35° heat.

“It was great to get out there for the first session, stretch the legs and get a touch of the ball again,” Broadhead, who made his first appearance of the pre-season fixture programme in Friday's 2-1 victory over Maidenhead at Needham Market, told the club site.

“It was hot out there, so the pitches were a bit dry, but the facilities are great and we’re really enjoying being here.

“There are good vibes, everyone’s feeling chilled and this gives us all team bonding, which is really important.

“We’ll be running a lot and we know there is hard graft to come, but we’re all in. We have a lot of games this month so the lads will get a lot of minutes, which will be really important for us.”

The Blues face Spartak Trnava behind closed doors in the first of two friendlies on Saturday before taking on Flyeralarm Admira in the afternoon at their motion_invest Arena (KO 3pm CEST).





Photo: Matchday Images