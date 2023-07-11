Ex-Tractor Girl Biggs Joins Billericay

Tuesday, 11th Jul 2023 13:29 Former Ipswich Town forward Maddie Biggs has joined fellow FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division side Billericay Town. The Blues announced Biggs’s departure after four years at the end of last week along the the exit of keeper Sarah Quantrill, who is taking time away from football to concentrate on her career. The Tractor Girls have also lost Anna Grey and Sarah Brasero-Carreira, who have both joined Lewes, and Abbie Lafayette this summer. INTERVIEW🗣️



Hear from @maddiebiggs06 as she becomes the first new face through the door!🚪 pic.twitter.com/NRTMCWFS0t — Billericay Town FC Women (@BTFCWomen) July 11, 2023

Photo: Ross Halls



