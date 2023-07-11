Kick-Off Time Change For Admira Friendly

Tuesday, 11th Jul 2023 15:06

Town’s friendly against Flyeralarm Admira at their motion_invest Arena on Saturday 15th July will now kick-off at 4pm CEST (3pm BST).

Admira initially advertised the game as a 3pm CEST start and Town as kicking off at 5pm CEST but has now been confirmed at 4pm CEST.

The game is open to supporters with tickets available from the Gäste Tickets office at £10 for adults and £5 for under-14s.

Earlier on Saturday at 11am CEST (10am BST), Town will play another behind closed doors friendly against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava at the club where they are currently training, SC LAA in Laa an der Thaya, north of Vienna.

A list of Town's pre-season matches can be found here.





Photo: Matchday Images