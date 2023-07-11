Town Launch New Membership Scheme

Tuesday, 11th Jul 2023 18:12 Town have announced their revised membership scheme ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Blues have reviewed the existing schemes and have made wider ranging changes than had been anticipated. A new single membership has been introduced for all adult supporters, the Super Blues membership package priced at £39.99, which will be available to buy here from 10am on Thursday 13th July. Home games For games at Portman Road, Super Blues members will receive priority for ticket sales, with non-season ticket holders at the head of the queue. All priority sales will be limited to one ticket per member. Typical sales window for home games:

Monday, 10am – Super Blues members who are not season ticket holders.

Wednesday, 10am – Super Blues members who are season ticket holders.

Friday, 10am – Season ticket holders.

Monday, 10am – General sale. The club reserves the right to monitor attendances and add additional priority levels. Away games Away sales will be prioritised towards Super Blues members and will work using a newly structured Away Priority Points scheme. Initially, points will be awarded historically, based on away games attended by members during the 2022/23 season. Going forward, points will only be awarded to active Super Blues members, one point for every away ticket purchased. Points will be visible on supporters’ online ticketing account in due course to help fans know where they stand in the priority windows. Those purchasing a Super Blues membership will be awarded a five-point bonus at the point of purchase. Ahead of the 2024/25 season, any points awarded from the 2022/23 season will be wiped down, therefore supporters will only carry one season’s worth of points into the next. This will be the process ahead of every new season with the oldest season’s collected points being wiped down. Prior to each away game going on sale, the club will communicate how many points will be required to guarantee a ticket, which will be available at a rate of one per member. Example sales window for away games:

Monday, 10am – Super Blues members with 30+ points.

Tuesday, 10am – Super Blues members with 25+ points.

Wednesday, 10am – Super Blues members with 20+ points.

Thursday, 10am – Super Blues members with 15+ points.

Friday, 10am – Super Blues members with 5+ points.

Monday, 10am – Season ticket holders.

Tuesday, 10am – General sale. Super Blues membership benefits

In addition to priority access to home and away tickets, a Super Blues membership also comes with a range of benefits, including: Five bonus away priority points

Priority access to home & away match tickets *

Members discount on home league match tickets *

25 per cent off return coach travel to a match of the member’s choice

Promotional retail offers at shop.itfc.co.uk

20 per cent off tickets to selected club events. *

10 per cent discount on matchday hospitality **

Free access to U21 league matches at Portman Road ***

Discounted match tickets for ITFC Women home fixtures ***

Priority access to purchase ITFC Season Tickets *

* subject to availability

** subject to availability and for selected matches

*** advance tickets only Throughout the priority sales windows the Junior Blues memberships will have the equivalent priority to the Super Blues membership, while also earning one priority point per away game attended. Further information including FAQs, visit the club site.

Photo: Matchday Images



PhuketPete added 18:26 - Jul 11

I’m going to write to the club proposing some sort of reduced cost membership for bone fide overseas fans who may want to visit or return to Uk and watch a game. Or has anyone here know about any such scheme already? 0

Suffolk_n_Good added 18:30 - Jul 11

This is what I consider to be the first dire decision by our club since the take over, so despite spending over £1000 on season tickets, those who spend £39.99 on a membership have the most priority on buying an additional home match ticket??….. that is disgraceful ITFC hang your heads in shame 1

BigscarfAl added 18:31 - Jul 11

The Gold card was a really beneficial thing. Easily got my money back by having one. This is double the money with half the benefit, especially when considering the away grounds this season will have more capacity than league 1. Don't think I will be buying one. Not well thought out idea maybe for £20.00 would have been ok. 0

