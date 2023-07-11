Town Launch New Membership Scheme
Tuesday, 11th Jul 2023 18:12
Town have announced their revised membership scheme ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
The Blues have reviewed the existing schemes and have made wider ranging changes than had been anticipated.
A new single membership has been introduced for all adult supporters, the Super Blues membership package priced at £39.99, which will be available to buy here from 10am on Thursday 13th July.
Home games
For games at Portman Road, Super Blues members will receive priority for ticket sales, with non-season ticket holders at the head of the queue. All priority sales will be limited to one ticket per member.
Typical sales window for home games:
The club reserves the right to monitor attendances and add additional priority levels.
Away games
Away sales will be prioritised towards Super Blues members and will work using a newly structured Away Priority Points scheme.
Initially, points will be awarded historically, based on away games attended by members during the 2022/23 season. Going forward, points will only be awarded to active Super Blues members, one point for every away ticket purchased.
Points will be visible on supporters’ online ticketing account in due course to help fans know where they stand in the priority windows.
Those purchasing a Super Blues membership will be awarded a five-point bonus at the point of purchase.
Ahead of the 2024/25 season, any points awarded from the 2022/23 season will be wiped down, therefore supporters will only carry one season’s worth of points into the next. This will be the process ahead of every new season with the oldest season’s collected points being wiped down.
Prior to each away game going on sale, the club will communicate how many points will be required to guarantee a ticket, which will be available at a rate of one per member.
Example sales window for away games:
Super Blues membership benefits
Five bonus away priority points
Throughout the priority sales windows the Junior Blues memberships will have the equivalent priority to the Super Blues membership, while also earning one priority point per away game attended.
Further information including FAQs, visit the club site.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKenna’s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]