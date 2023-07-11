Tractor Girls Season Tickets On Sale For First Time

Tuesday, 11th Jul 2023 19:07

Season tickets for Ipswich Town Women's matches are available for the first time ahead of the 2023/24 FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign.

The season tickets replace the True Blue membership scheme which had been in place since 2020.

The tickets, which are available now here, are priced at £65 for adults, £45 for concessions and £15 for under-19s.

They will entitle the holder to entry to all 11 FAWNL Southern Premier Division home fixtures, admission to the home pre-season friendlies against Peterborough United and Crystal Palace, and entry to any home FAWNL Cup or Women's FA Cup ties.

In addition, holders will be entered into a prize draw to win exclusive Town prizes and be invited to season card holder events.





Photo: Ross Halls