Town Make Companies House Filings

Wednesday, 12th Jul 2023 09:28 Town have made a number of Companies House filings relating to shares which have been registered to ORG, the Three Lions fund and Mark Detmer individually over the last year. Some of ORG’s previously issued shares in Gamechanger 20 Ltd have been reclassified as non-voting rather than ordinary shares due to the manner in which they have invested the money. The capital reduction from this change has required the club to issue a formal solvency statement. The shares relate to money which has been transferred to Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the parent company of Ipswich Town Football Club Ltd, with Gamechanger in turn utilising the funds to acquire further shares in the club itself. An additional Companies House filing for Ipswich Town Football Club Ltd, an allotment of shares to the value of £29,463,750 on June 30th, relates to that ongoing movement of cash from the owners through Gamechanger and into the club over the last year in monthly drawdowns of around £2-£3 million. Town will now issue a confirmation statement reflecting the changes to the stakes held by the various owners, ORG, the US investment firm run by Ed Schwartz (pictured above) which manages funds on behalf of PSPRS, the Arizona pension fund which is Town’s biggest stakeholder, the Three Lions as a collective, the trio individually - Brett Johnson, Mark Detmer and Berke Bakay - and former owner Marcus Evans, who retains 420 non-voting shares through his Marcus Evans Worldwide Holdings (IOM) Ltd company.

