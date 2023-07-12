Arsenal Defender Trusty On Town's List

Wednesday, 12th Jul 2023 11:10 TWTD understands Arsenal’s US international Auston Trusty is among the central defenders on Town’s list of potential recruits this summer. The Blues are looking for another centre-half with Richard Keogh having been released at the end of the season and we understand Trusty is among those under consideration. The left-sided 24-year-old started his career in the USL with Bethlehem Steel, a reserve affiliate of Philadelphia Union, who in turn he progressed to playing with in the MLS. In November 2019, Media, Pennsylvania-born Trusty moved on to Colorado Rapids, then in January 2022 the 6ft 3in tall defender joined Arsenal but remained on loan with his previous club until July of that year. Trusty, who has won two full US caps in addition to appearances at U17, U19, U20 and U23 levels, spent last season on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City, making 48 starts and scoring four goals. The Midlanders were reported to be keen on signing Trusty on a permanent basis this summer, while Glasgow giants Rangers have also been linked.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



ArchiRob added 11:12 - Jul 12

Yes Please looks quality 0

havinit69 added 11:18 - Jul 12

Trusty the process... 2

Bluearmy_81 added 11:18 - Jul 12

Trusty and Woolfy @ CB? 0

emergencylime added 11:19 - Jul 12

Trust Mark Auston 1

Bazza8564 added 11:22 - Jul 12

I heard a tip about this one from a source thats very rarely wrong, so fingers crossed

0

