Arsenal Defender Trusty On Town's List
Wednesday, 12th Jul 2023 11:10
TWTD understands Arsenal’s US international Auston Trusty is among the central defenders on Town’s list of potential recruits this summer.
The Blues are looking for another centre-half with Richard Keogh having been released at the end of the season and we understand Trusty is among those under consideration.
The left-sided 24-year-old started his career in the USL with Bethlehem Steel, a reserve affiliate of Philadelphia Union, who in turn he progressed to playing with in the MLS.
In November 2019, Media, Pennsylvania-born Trusty moved on to Colorado Rapids, then in January 2022 the 6ft 3in tall defender joined Arsenal but remained on loan with his previous club until July of that year.
Trusty, who has won two full US caps in addition to appearances at U17, U19, U20 and U23 levels, spent last season on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City, making 48 starts and scoring four goals.
The Midlanders were reported to be keen on signing Trusty on a permanent basis this summer, while Glasgow giants Rangers have also been linked.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKenna’s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]