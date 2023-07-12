Slicker: Everyone's So Welcoming

Wednesday, 12th Jul 2023 15:43 New signing Cieran Slicker says he’s settling into life as a Town player during the pre-season training camp in Austria. Slicker, 20, signed from Manchester City on Saturday having been at the club the previous day and at the pre-season friendly at Needham Market against Maidenhead United. “Everyone’s been amazing from the gaffer to the staff to the players,” he told the club website. “Everyone’s been so welcoming. It’s got a real family feel to this place. It’s been amazing.” The Scotland U21 international says the squad have been worked hard in hot conditions in Austria. “Yesterday we had a double session and I felt a bit stiff this morning but it’s good for us, that’s what we want,” he added. “It’s the hard work now and pushing ourselves now when we’re back and in the season.” He continued: “The quality and the standard of the teams are very high. It’s obviously good for me, it’s a challenge and for the other boys as well. If you’re fighting for places it’s all out there. “The sessions have been good, a lot of tactical work, I’m getting to know the ins and outs of the team, how we want to play, how we want to build and so it’s good for me to see that.” He says his fellow keepers - Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky and Nick Hayes are also on the trip - have been welcoming. “They’ve all been great, to be fair,” Slicker said. “Quite a close bond and Reg [keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin] has been top as well and the sessions have been good.” The Oldham-born glovesman got to see a little of Ipswich before the squad left for Austria on Sunday. “I got a bit of a view of it just before we came out here, a couple of days,” he said. “Seems lovely, sitting on the marina on Saturday night. “Seems lovely, quiet, really nice with a few decent cafes I’ve been trying out, so good.”

Photo: TWTD



