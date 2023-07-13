Hirst Signing Confirmed

Thursday, 13th Jul 2023 10:32 Town have confirmed the signing of former loanee George Hirst on a four-year deal from Leicester City for a fee we understand to be around £1.5 million initially. The news comes as little surprise with Hirst having been spotted in Suffolk over the last couple of days but with the deal finally confirmed this morning after some routine scan results were received. Following a lengthy chase last summer, Hirst eventually joined the Blues on loan in January and went on to play a significant part as Town won promotion from League One. The 24-year-old made 16 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring seven times. The frontman quickly became a fans’ favourite and made no secret of how much he had enjoyed his time at Portman Road and that he wanted to return on a permanent basis. We understand the Blues will pay the Foxes close to £1.5 million with further cash based on the frontman’s performances in the Championship and then, should the Blues win promotion, in the Premier League, potentially taking it to around double the initial figure. “Ipswich has felt like home for the last six months and that’s a big part of why I wanted to come back here so much,” Hirst told the club site. “The last few months of last season were massive for me, doing what we did as a team, and that was something I wanted to carry on being part of for sure.

“The reception I got from the fans, players and staff here was brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here and I’m looking forward to the challenge of the Championship. “The manager improved my game massively and he’s probably the best I’ve worked with, both him and his staff, and it helped my development no end. Once you have got that taste you don’t want to go back. He has been absolutely amazing for me – long may it continue.” Town’s chief operating officer Luke Werhun added: "We’re delighted George has signed for the club on a permanent basis. It’s a deal we’ve been working on for a long time and I’m so pleased it’s finally over the line. “George made a significant contribution during the second half of last season, scoring some very important goals to help us win promotion to the Championship. We’re excited to see him continue his development at the club.” Manager Kieran McKenna continued: “We’re delighted to have George with us permanently. “He is at a good age and hopefully has his best years ahead of him. He has the potential to improve and the willingness to learn and show he can be a really good forward at the next level. “We think this is the right team for him to do that in and he thinks the same, so that makes for a really good move for all parties.” Hirst won’t travel to join up with the squad at their Austria training camp but will begin training with his teammates next week on their return. His first appearance in the new Town shirt is likely to be at Preston next Wednesday. Former England U17, U18, U19 and U20 international Hirst spent the first half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers having signed a new contract at Leicester which was due to run until the summer of 2025, but that move was cut short after he made only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring. Previously Hirst had spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, netting 15 goals in 32 starts and 14 sub appearances, all from November onwards. The son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, Hirst started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester. For the Foxes, the 6ft 3in tall frontman, who played alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes with young England sides, made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Rotherham in 2020/21 when failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, prior to his spell at Pompey. Hirst is Town’s third signing of the summer and the second following a lengthy pursuit, midfielder Jack Taylor having joined from Peterborough United last month.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Kulturarv added 10:34 - Jul 13

Fantatic news! Welcome back George! 17

Juggsy added 10:35 - Jul 13

GET IN!! 8

EssexBloo added 10:35 - Jul 13

£1.5m. That’s a bargain!

Delighted, what a player. 10

PavlovsCat added 10:36 - Jul 13

💪 4

PositivelyPortman added 10:36 - Jul 13

Yes! He’s going to be a major cog in our machine this season. 👏👏 3

Paulc added 10:36 - Jul 13

Great news this! Good price too, thought Leicester might have held out for a lot more than that. Goes to prove, just because we have money, we aren't gonna have our pants pulled down on transfer fees. 9

BlueFarmy added 10:37 - Jul 13

AMAZING, well done all at ITFC. Great to have you back permanently George : ) 5

Uhlenbeek added 10:37 - Jul 13

This is excellent news and what a bargain! He is a real menace and got better and better for us. I dont think Leicester quite no what they are losing but we'll happily take advantage! 8

MoscowBlueMule added 10:37 - Jul 13

Wow!!!! 3

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 10:38 - Jul 13

1.5 million that's a bargin 6

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 10:38 - Jul 13

Brilliant news! 👍

Welcome back George, and all the best for this coming season. 4

Scuzzer added 10:39 - Jul 13

I like! 2

Saxonblue74 added 10:39 - Jul 13

Brilliant! Far better than blowing a fortune on Simms! I'm sure he'll be even better as a Town player rather than a loanee. Can't wait for the season to start. 5

uefa1981 added 10:39 - Jul 13

His goal at Barnsley was the one that got us promoted. Fantastic news, good buisness by town again. 8

emergencylime added 10:41 - Jul 13

BIG!

Glad that he regarded the recent car park stalking as flattering rather than creepy. 0

Help added 10:42 - Jul 13

Slowly the pieces of the puzzle are being put together. More to follow 3

ChestnutSe added 10:43 - Jul 13

Such an important signing. 5

Saxonblue74 added 10:43 - Jul 13

Will need no time to "settle", big bonus! 4

ArchiRob added 10:44 - Jul 13

Welcome George I know you are going to make some teams and fans regret their lack of Judgement look forward to your performances 👍 3

SpiritOfJohn added 10:45 - Jul 13

Great news! George Hirst improved so much since his arrival at PR last season and there is every reason to believe he can continue to get better. 3

SWBlue22 added 10:45 - Jul 13

Now that’s how you do business ! 4

ArnieM added 10:46 - Jul 13

YEEEEEEAAAAAA 🎉🥳🥳🍾



Back on the net 👍



Welcome (finally) George !! 4

StringerBell added 10:49 - Jul 13

Ellis who....??

Brilliant business. 1

hadleighboyblue added 10:50 - Jul 13

What a brilliant deal , well done Mr Ashton . Lovely to hear how the player says the manager has improved him so much .

This is a brilliant signing , welcome George 2

NthQldITFC added 10:51 - Jul 13

Sue Perb! 2

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments