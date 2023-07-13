Wycombe Confirm Vincent-Young Signing
Thursday, 13th Jul 2023 20:51
Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Blues full-back Kane Vincent-Young.
TWTD revealed earlier this evening that the Chairboys were keen on the 27-year-old with the deal evidently already a long way down the line by that time.
“Kane is a fantastic athlete and a really talented player in a number of positions, so I’m delighted he’s agreed to join us,” manager Matt Bloomfield told the Wycombe club site.
“He’s been training with us for a few days and settled in really well, and comes with a great pedigree from his time at Colchester and Ipswich, as well as a strong upbringing at Spurs.
“I think our fans will love seeing him play as a fast, direct and attacking player down either flank and I’m thrilled to bring in another superb new signing to add even more strength and quality to what we’ve already got.”
Vincent-Young left Town after almost four years in May having joined the club from Colchester for £500,000 in 2019.
The London-born defender made an excellent start to his Town career before suffering an injury in his ninth game.
That knock and further subsequent injuries as he made his return saw him sidelined for the next 17 months.
However, the versatile full-back was never able to hit the heights of his early spell and in 2022/23 made only two League One starts in addition to 16 appearances from the bench, as well as another four starts in cup competitions.
Overall, Vincent-Young made 42 starts and 22 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring twice, in consecutive matches during his early games after his move.
Vincent-Young is the second released Town player to join the Chairboys this summer following centre-half Richard Keogh.
Photo: Matchday Images
