Chaplin First Guest on Life's a Pitch TV

Friday, 14th Jul 2023 09:19

Last season’s top scorer Conor Chaplin will be the first star guest on Life’s a Pitch TV, which is launched next Thursday.

Chaplin, who netted 29 times during 2022/23, will join the show regulars Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman and Phil Ham in the studio to talk about last season’s promotion, his goals, his new contract, pre-season, golfing goal celebrations, his hopes for the season ahead and much more.

The show will be available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms from around 9pm every Thursday.





Photo: Matchday Images