Town Youngsters in Friendly Action at Newry

Friday, 14th Jul 2023 09:58 A Town U20s side will be in friendly action in Northern Ireland against NIFL Premiership team Newry City at their Showgrounds home this evening (KO 7.30pm). John McGreal and David Wright’s U21s squad has been at a pre-season training camp in Newcastle, County Down throughout the week. Yesterday, they were also visited by former Town boss and captain Jim Magilton, now manager of Belfast side Cliftonville, who signed Wright during his time in charge at Portman Road. Two of Magilton’s young Cliftonville players have been training with the travelling Town party. The Blues squad also spent time talking to a group of young people at the Greenhill YMCA, speaking about their experiences as young footballers. Tickets for this evening’s game are £7 for adults and £5 for concessions. Thank you Jim for the visit today.

The @IpswichTown legend who recently entered their hall of fame called in to both see his two @cliftonvillefc players training and seeing ex colleagues.

His ex player now coaching the U21’s.

Football men! #ipswich pic.twitter.com/GhlBarSgwa — Seamus Heath (@SeamusHeath1) July 13, 2023 👏 @IpswichTown U21’s players who gave up their time this afternoon to chat to a group of young people also staying at @GreenhillYMCA

The boys shared their experiences and wisdom so well and the young children loved it.

Well brought up! #ipswich

Thanks boys! pic.twitter.com/olCEFpn7Jf — Seamus Heath (@SeamusHeath1) July 13, 2023 ⁦@IpswichTown⁩ U21’s trained hard today again.

Boys leave everything immaculate.

Teamwork.

Learn from the pro’s.

Coach giving final instructions. pic.twitter.com/sIVeVFp60p — Seamus Heath (@SeamusHeath1) July 13, 2023 Keepers were on top form today.

Few for the 🎥 @IpswichTown U20’s in preseason training in glorious Newcastle Co. Down.

Delighted to host them in partnership with @GreenhillYMCA @TollymoreUnited

Top pro’s @ipswichstar24 pic.twitter.com/hfkB5hnftF — Seamus Heath (@SeamusHeath1) July 12, 2023 Boys guesting today with @IpswichTown U21’s in Newcastle.

Great first impression, boys were on the pitch first ready to rock.

Good habits!

Their boss man is on his way to watch his young players

Remember taking Jack at @TotalFootballNI A wee baller then! @cliftonvillefc enjoy! pic.twitter.com/DVbdqyT5D8 — Seamus Heath (@SeamusHeath1) July 13, 2023



Photo: TWTD



