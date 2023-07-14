Town Youngsters in Friendly Action at Newry
Friday, 14th Jul 2023 09:58
A Town U20s side will be in friendly action in Northern Ireland against NIFL Premiership team Newry City at their Showgrounds home this evening (KO 7.30pm).
John McGreal and David Wright’s U21s squad has been at a pre-season training camp in Newcastle, County Down throughout the week.
Yesterday, they were also visited by former Town boss and captain Jim Magilton, now manager of Belfast side Cliftonville, who signed Wright during his time in charge at Portman Road.
Two of Magilton’s young Cliftonville players have been training with the travelling Town party.
The Blues squad also spent time talking to a group of young people at the Greenhill YMCA, speaking about their experiences as young footballers.
Tickets for this evening’s game are £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.
