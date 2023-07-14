Camara Linked With Owls Loan Move
Friday, 14th Jul 2023 13:55
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on a loan move for Blues midfielder Panutche Camara.
A week ago, Town manager Kieran McKenna revealed that the Guinea-Bissau international, who endured a frustrating, injury-hit 2022/23 following his £500,000 move from Plymouth, is set to leave the club on loan during the close season.
“Panutche, we spoke to in the summer,” he said. “We think as a football club it’s going to be best for him to go on loan this season to get minutes having missed minutes last year. The first half of last season with injury but then in the second half of the season with other players coming in and doing really well.
“He’s been training really well, is a top professional, is training really well but we have spoken to him earlier in the summer about going on loan this season, so he’s in communication, we’ve had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment.”
Now, according to BBC Sheffield, the 26-year-old is interesting the Owls, who joined the Blues in the Championship via the play-offs.
Previous links with League One Portsmouth were dismissed by Pompey manager John Mousinho.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKenna’s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]