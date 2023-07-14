Camara Linked With Owls Loan Move

Friday, 14th Jul 2023 13:55

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on a loan move for Blues midfielder Panutche Camara.

A week ago, Town manager Kieran McKenna revealed that the Guinea-Bissau international, who endured a frustrating, injury-hit 2022/23 following his £500,000 move from Plymouth, is set to leave the club on loan during the close season.

“Panutche, we spoke to in the summer,” he said. “We think as a football club it’s going to be best for him to go on loan this season to get minutes having missed minutes last year. The first half of last season with injury but then in the second half of the season with other players coming in and doing really well.

“He’s been training really well, is a top professional, is training really well but we have spoken to him earlier in the summer about going on loan this season, so he’s in communication, we’ve had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment.”

Now, according to BBC Sheffield, the 26-year-old is interesting the Owls, who joined the Blues in the Championship via the play-offs.

Previous links with League One Portsmouth were dismissed by Pompey manager John Mousinho.

Understand Sheffield Wednesday have serious interest in Panutche Camará. Could come down to whether Ipswich want to let him join another Championship club. But the interest from #SWFC is there. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) July 14, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images

RobITFC added 14:07 - Jul 14

Assume he would not be allowed to play against us? 0

oldburian added 14:10 - Jul 14

You assume correctly. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:16 - Jul 14

Could be a good move, he will be playing at the right level to develop and if he does well, then great he is still ours. 2

Suffolkboy added 14:17 - Jul 14

IF SW are really interested and believe they can offer regular football , then it clearly demonstrates others think well of PC’s ability and potential !

It’ll be fascinating to see what does happen ; but shall hope all goes much better for our player this season .

COYB 0

BlueNomad added 14:26 - Jul 14

Pathetic I know, but have to smile at the fact that they want one of our fringe players when at the beginning of the year their fans (on OwlsTalk at least) looked down on us as they were about to walk L1. 1

ArnieM added 14:44 - Jul 14

Nooooooooooo not them . 0

NthQldITFC added 15:16 - Jul 14

Hopefully with a January recall clause, just in case. 0