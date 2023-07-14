Town Continue Pre-Season With Austria Friendly Double Header

Friday, 14th Jul 2023 16:58 Town end their Austria training camp with two friendlies on Saturday, against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava and then Flyeralarm Admira. The Blues have been training using lower league Austrian club SC LAA’s facilities in Laa an der Thaya, north of Vienna. Today is their final training day before they take on Spartak Trnava at 11am CEST (10am BST) on Saturday morning in a behind-closed-doors game at their training venue. The Slovakians were third in the Fortuna Liga, the top division, last season and qualified for the Europa Conference League. More details on Spartak can be found in a TWTD blog here. The Blues are then set to field a different team as they face Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at the revised time of 4pm CEST (3pm BST). Admira finished 10th in the Admiral Second League, the second tier of Austrian football, last season having been relegated from the top division, the Austrian Bundesliga the previous year after finishing bottom. The second game is open to supporters with tickets available from the Gäste Tickets office at £10 for adults and £5 for under-14s. New keeper Cieran Slicker could potentially make his first appearance in a Town shirt in one of the matches, although the Blues have taken four number ones on the trip, Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky and Nick Hayes in addition to the former Manchester City man. George Hirst, whose permanent move to Town was finally confirmed yesterday, hasn’t joined up with the squad in Austria but will be reunited with his teammates on their return next week having picked up a knock at the end of last season. The Blues will be back in Austria to compete in the Innsbruck Cup on Friday 28th July where they will take on German Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen in two 60-minute matches. A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ajs83 added 17:04 - Jul 14

4pm CEST is 3pm BST not 5pm BST 0

uefa1981 added 17:46 - Jul 14

Yep I am going tomorrow and been confused about the kick off time since it was announced!

0

PhilTWTD added 18:23 - Jul 14

ajs83



Yes, my error, 4pm over there, 3pm here. 0

PhilTWTD added 18:32 - Jul 14

uefa1981



It's definitely 4pm in Austria, was changed in the week having been initially advertised as 3pm there and 5pm here. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments