Town Name Team For First Friendly
Saturday, 15th Jul 2023 09:29
Town have named their team for this morning’s first friendly of the day, the behind-closed-doors match against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava (11am CEST, 10am BST).
The Blues have been training using lower league Austrian club SC LAA's facilities in Laa an der Thaya, north of Vienna this week and that's where the first game is being played.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal behind a back four of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Lee Evans and Leif Davis.
Massimo Luongo and Cameron Humphreys are in central midfield with Marcus Harness, Sone Aluko and Nathan Broadhead behind central striker Kayden Jackson.
The Slovakians were third in the Fortuna Liga, their top division, last season and qualified for the Europa Conference League.
The Blues will field a different team in this afternoon's second friendly as they face Austrian side Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at the revised time of 4pm CEST (3pm BST).
Meanwhile, Town's U21s were beaten 2-1 in their pre-season friendly at Newry City last night.
Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Evans, Davis, Luongo, Humphreys, Harness, Aluko, Broadhead, Jackson.
