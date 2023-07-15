Town Name Team For First Friendly

Saturday, 15th Jul 2023 09:29 Town have named their team for this morning’s first friendly of the day, the behind-closed-doors match against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava (11am CEST, 10am BST). The Blues have been training using lower league Austrian club SC LAA's facilities in Laa an der Thaya, north of Vienna this week and that's where the first game is being played. Vaclav Hladky is in goal behind a back four of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Lee Evans and Leif Davis. Massimo Luongo and Cameron Humphreys are in central midfield with Marcus Harness, Sone Aluko and Nathan Broadhead behind central striker Kayden Jackson. The Slovakians were third in the Fortuna Liga, their top division, last season and qualified for the Europa Conference League. Our starting XI for our today’s pre-season match against @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/1TfS2ZrB9K — Spartak Trnava (@FCSpartakTrnava) July 15, 2023 The Blues will field a different team in this afternoon's second friendly as they face Austrian side Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at the revised time of 4pm CEST (3pm BST). Meanwhile, Town's U21s were beaten 2-1 in their pre-season friendly at Newry City last night. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Evans, Davis, Luongo, Humphreys, Harness, Aluko, Broadhead, Jackson.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 09:35 - Jul 15

Evans playing in central defence is interesting,could be an extra option there in future games if he does well. 0

PhilTWTD added 09:38 - Jul 15

I think he's played there before in his career. I'm assuming it's to get more of the central midfielders a game as possible, we've still got Morsy, Ball and Taylor who aren't involved in this match. 0

kiwiblue added 09:40 - Jul 15

Interestingly experimental will be interesting why and how they get on and the review. come on you blues.

0

Nomore4 added 09:42 - Jul 15

Jackson starting as the no9 again…..one day it could work…..nearly 5 years it hasn’t though. 0

