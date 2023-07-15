Hladky: Plenty of Positives

Saturday, 15th Jul 2023 13:06 Keeper Vaclav Hladky felt there were plenty of positives to be taken from the Blues’ 2-1 friendly victory over Spartak Trnava at Laa an der Thaya this morning. The Czech was among those who played the whole of the 80-minute match against the Slovakian top flight side at Thayapark, the home of lower league Austrian club SC LAA where Town have been training this week. Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness netted the Blues’ goals. “It was a good workout in 35 degrees and there were plenty of positives we can take,” Hladky told the club site. “There were two really nice goals in there – we could have had more, maybe, but we’re happy. Everyone has done a good job and we can keep going from here. “It’s been a good pre-season camp which we feel lucky to have been able to be on, so this was a good start for us. “We have pretty much the same group of last season so it was nice to spend some more time together. “Hopefully now we can go and see the rest of the boys get a win in the second game.” The Blues will field a different team in this afternoon’s second friendly as they face Austrian side Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at the revised time of 4pm CEST (3pm BST).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



algarvefan added 13:19 - Jul 15

I hope we can hang on to Hladky, he is a quality keeper and nothing much to choose between him and Walton in my opinion. Good win for the lads,hopefully the momentum will continue, seems like a good summer. 2

emergencylime added 13:27 - Jul 15

Agree, i’m glad it looks like he wants to stay, and Kieran appears to not see it an area needing upgrade. Vas probably wants more minutes, but cup games and pushing Walton all the way is preferential than a loan back to L1.

Everyone’s a winner! Hope this doesn’t curse it1… 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments