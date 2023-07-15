Hladky: Plenty of Positives
Saturday, 15th Jul 2023 13:06
Keeper Vaclav Hladky felt there were plenty of positives to be taken from the Blues’ 2-1 friendly victory over Spartak Trnava at Laa an der Thaya this morning.
The Czech was among those who played the whole of the 80-minute match against the Slovakian top flight side at Thayapark, the home of lower league Austrian club SC LAA where Town have been training this week. Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness netted the Blues’ goals.
“It was a good workout in 35 degrees and there were plenty of positives we can take,” Hladky told the club site.
“There were two really nice goals in there – we could have had more, maybe, but we’re happy. Everyone has done a good job and we can keep going from here.
“It’s been a good pre-season camp which we feel lucky to have been able to be on, so this was a good start for us.
“We have pretty much the same group of last season so it was nice to spend some more time together.
“Hopefully now we can go and see the rest of the boys get a win in the second game.”
The Blues will field a different team in this afternoon’s second friendly as they face Austrian side Flyeralarm Admira, also known as Admira Wacker, at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling at the revised time of 4pm CEST (3pm BST).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]