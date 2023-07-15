Town Name Team For Second Friendly

Saturday, 15th Jul 2023 14:11

Town have named their side for this afternoon’s second friendly of the day against Flyeralarm Admira at their motion_invest Arena in Mödling (KO 4pm CEST, 3pm BST).

Christian Walton is in goal with Harry Clarke, Dom Ball, Cameron Burgess and Greg Leigh the back four in front of him.

Skipper Sam Morsy and recent signing Jack Taylor are the central midfield pair with Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Kyle Edwards behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo.

As was the case with this morning’s behind-closed-doors game against Spartak Trnava, which the Blues won 2-1, it’s likely other players will come off the bench in the second half with George Edmundson among those not involved this morning or in this afternoon’s XI.

Town: Walton, Clarke, Ball, Burgess Leigh, Morsy (c), Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Edwards, Ladapo.





NorwegianTractor added 14:20 - Jul 15

Small correction needed, Wolfie played the morning game according to the reports....



from first team squad only Edmundson, Camara (loan move?) and Pigott (move?) not involved - and the 2 young goalies (Hayes and Slicker).

