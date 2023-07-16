Tractor Girls in Friendly Action
Sunday, 16th Jul 2023 09:31
Ipswich Town Women are in behind-closed-doors friendly action against Barclays Championship side Charlton Athletic at their Sparrows Lane training ground this afternoon.
The Tractor Girls will be looking to build on last week’s 6-1 victory over AFC Sudbury in their opening friendly.
Joe Sheehan’s side will discover their FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixtures on Monday at midday.
