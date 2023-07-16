Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls in Friendly Action
Sunday, 16th Jul 2023 09:31

Ipswich Town Women are in behind-closed-doors friendly action against Barclays Championship side Charlton Athletic at their Sparrows Lane training ground this afternoon.

The Tractor Girls will be looking to build on last week’s 6-1 victory over AFC Sudbury in their opening friendly.

Joe Sheehan’s side will discover their FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixtures on Monday at midday.


Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023