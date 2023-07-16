Striker Yengi Returns to Finland On Loan
Sunday, 16th Jul 2023 09:46
Young Blues striker Tete Yengi has joined Finnish Veikkausliiga side KuPS on loan for the season.
The 22-year-old Australian joined Town in September 2021 following a trial having spent time at the club on the recommendation of former head of sports science Andy Costin, a fellow Australian.
Yengi spent a successful spell in the Veikkausliiga - the Finnish top flight which runs through the summer - during the 2022 season when he scored seven goals and claimed 11 assists in 27 matches and was named the club’s Player of the Year.
In January, having extended his Town contract for 18 months, the Adelaide-born frontman moved to Northampton on loan but made only one start in addition to 15 sub appearances without scoring.
"It feels great to be here. I got to play against KuPS a few times last year, and the experience was not the most fun as an opponent,” 6ft 5in tall Yengi told the KuPS club site.
“It's great to be in the yellow and black jersey now and I can't wait to start training with the team.
“I want to help the team as much as possible and, of course, my role as a striker is to score as many goals as possible.”
KuPS head coach Jani Honkavara added: “Tete was one of our number one targets in the transfer window. As a player, he is powerful in running, good at protecting the ball and very confident in the last line. He brings a lot of danger to us.”
Yengi, whose older brother Kusini recently joined Portsmouth, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues but was on the bench for the Papa Johns Trophy tie against Gillingham in October 2021 without making it on to the field.
Photo: ITFC
