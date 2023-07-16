Chaplin Delighted to Get Off the Mark in Hottest Ever Conditions

Sunday, 16th Jul 2023 09:55 Forward Conor Chaplin was delighted to open his pre-season goals account as the Blues drew 2-2 with Flyeralarm Admira in what he felt were the hottest conditions in which he has ever played. Chaplin claimed a draw for the Blues seven minutes from the end of the 80-minute match at the motion_invest Arena in Mödling. Last season’s 29-goal top scorer admitted that he and his teammates were surprised by quite the temperature in which the game was played, manager Kieran McKenna having said a thermometer read 35 degrees at kick-off. “Really tough conditions, but felt a lot better in the second half physically. As a group we were taken back by the heat and the conditions a little,” Chaplin said. “It was a terrible, terrible game first half with stoppages and drinks breaks, a lot of injuries, physically you couldn't get a second breath. “I think it showed in the way we played, we didn't get the press right, we were a yard off it but that’s giving ourselves an excuse because of the weather. “I thought we were way better in the second half physically and got our lungs back, got our sharpness back. It’s turned out to be another 85 minutes, which was tough going for the third pre-season game in any heat, especially in this heat. But it was a good workout.” “Were they the hottest conditions I’ve played in? Yes, I think by a long way, to be honest. It was tough, really tough.” Chaplin, who had threatened to get off the mark in previous pre-season matches having hit the post in last week’s game against Maidenhead at Needham Market, was pleased to find the net against Admira. “It's always important to get that feeling back, a feeling that I love,” he said. “Whether it's a pre-season friendly or a packed Portman Road, it’s always nice. I enjoyed that one, for sure. “I felt like we should have won the game in terms of chances created and opportunities, openings, set pieces. “The goals we conceded were really poor, but it's good to iron out those mistakes now. We just need to make sure we execute better in the final third because we created a lot of chances and it was disappointing to not score more goals.” Chaplin, who is appearing on the first Life’s a Pitch TV on Thursday, was impressed with the Austrian second tier opposition: “I think they are a good side, I played with one of their lads at Barnsley [Pat Schmidt].

“I knew they were going to be good players, a good level. I know they are in the second division and the top division [the Austrian Bundesliga] is a top European league so it's always going to be a great level. “Coming here, these are conditions they're probably used to and they’re one week out from their first game of the season, so they’re further down the line physically. “But I think we matched them physically, we took over in the second half, I think that was clear to see, which is pleasing because we’ve been in three weeks and they've probably been in for six or seven weeks. That's really pleasing to see because we’re feeling strong, feeling fit.” Reflecting on the camp, he added: “We just carried on from last season really, in terms of the vibe and the rapport within the group. “We've added personnel and they’ve fitted in seamlessly and it’s really good they’ve come away with us and spent time with us off the back of last season and integrated really quickly because it’s an easy group to integrate into. “It’s been fun, it’s been really hard, the weather’s been hot all week, cloudy at times but in terms of temperature it’s still been very hot all week. It's been really enjoyable but tough and we probably rounded it off with the hottest day yet and the toughest one.” One of those additions who has settled in seamlessly is midfielder Jack Taylor, who signed from Peterborough last month. “Really, really lovely lad, fitted in really well off the pitch with the boys, which everyone expects,” Chaplin said. “We recruit good people and it’s an easy group to fit into as well, so it’s quite easy in that aspect. “On the pitch, I think you can see his attributes: great runner, powerful, powerful runner, really technical on the ball and he’ll add a lot to us and help us a lot. “I’m looking forward to playing more with him and building up even more of a relationship because we probably played together for the first time today in terms of a competitive match and I definitely feel like we’ve already got a little bit of a connection on the pitch. That feels good and long may that continue and grow.” Not in Austria but back at the club is last season’s loan striker George Hirst, who completed his permanent move from Leicester on Thursday. Chaplin is delighted the frontman has returned and says the 24-year-old deserves plaudits for his role in making the move happen, the one-time Sheffield Wednesday youngster having made it clear he didn’t want to go anywhere other than Town this summer. “Everyone wanted Hirsty back,” Chaplin said. “I know the club has done a hell of a lot to get him back. Hirsty himself has done an awful lot to get him back, which he needs credit for as well because it’s never easy. “We’re really thankful for that, from the club’s point of view and from his point of view and looking forward to going now. “Memories are good from last season but we want to create new ones and hit new heights.” Looking at the Blues’ friendly programme overall, with a trip to fellow Championship side Preston North End next on Wednesday evening, Chaplin said: “It's a good mixture of styles, of opposition, quality, which is really important in pre-season. You need that build-up. “It was a test today, they’re a good side and it's going to be an even bigger test on Wednesday, a chance to get more minutes. It’s a trip that's going to be important and a good gauge to see where we’re at.” Chaplin says he and his teammates haven’t yet turned their minds to the season’s start at Sunderland on Sunday 6th August. “We’re probably not thinking about that too much at the moment, just from a players’ point of view,” he said. “It’s about getting through the weeks in pre-season, ticking the days off, making sure we’re feeling good physically. “I feel that sharpness is coming back each day personally, and as a group the lads have probably said the same thing. “It's been a good progress the last three weeks and we're really looking forward to the first game three weeks tomorrow.” Asked whether the players are feeling the buzz ahead of the club’s first Championship campaign since 2018/19, Chaplin says everyone at the club has been on a high for virtually all his time at Portman Road. “It's been like that for the past season and a half since I’ve been here, I think,” he reflected. “It’s been that way since the boss [Kieran McKenna] has come in, he’s done amazing things. I think it’s probably been that way for that long, genuinely. “We're all feeling good and long may that continue. Even more, personally, I want to that to grow, I think there’s more to be done in the community and the connection with the fans. This is probably the start of the journey we're on in terms of that. Really looking forward to furthering that.” Quizzed on the goals the squad have set themselves for the campaign ahead, Chaplin said: “We’ve not talked about ambition for the season at all, to be brutally honest. I don’t think there's a limit on what we can achieve, that’s a genuine thought inside the camp. “We’re a humble group, we know it's going to be tough, we know we have to be a lot better than we were last season, but I don’t think anyone’s putting a limit on where we can finish and how well we can do.”

Photo: Expa.at



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments